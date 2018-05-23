ANC downplays criticism of ‘slow pace’ on land issue

The ANC has been facing some criticism for the slow pace on land redistribution.

The African National Congress(ANC) says it’s confident that it has been handling the issue of land redistribution properly, and at an acceptable pace.

The party has been facing some criticism for its slow pace of land redistribution.

The ANC held a land summit at the weekend in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, where it recommended that the government test Section 25 of the Constitution regarding its effectiveness in expropriating land without compensation.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says: “If there was a slow pace on doing things and suddenly we are accelerating, there must be an appreciation that this acceleration begins to speak to the core of the concerns of our people.”

“Actually this very same Constitutional review process also begins to call upon all other political parties to bring forward modalities of how this expropriation without compensation should be able to occasion itself, and we have emphasised the two points, public interest and public good.”

