ANC okays publicising of party funding

The African National Congress (ANC) has agreed that the private funding of political parties should be made public.

The party says a lack of transparency fuels perceptions of undue influence and corruption regarding the funding.

ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize was making a presentation before the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee on the Funding Of Political Parties.

He says he also supports the proposed setting up of a central Democracy Fund in which donations could be made and funds distributed to the various political parties.

“We need to go out to Business Unity South Africa (Busa), Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) and say guys you benefit from this democracy put as much money here, match what the fiscus is doing. It helps here because there is no stigma associated with any particular party and those who don’t want to be associated with the ANC or Democratic Alliance (DA) can go straight to the party.”

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments