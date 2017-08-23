Arafat Day on Aug. 31

Standing at Arafat, the main pillar of the annual pilgrimage of Haj, will be on Thursday, Aug. 31 and the first day of the Eid Al-Adha festival will be on Friday, Sept. 1, according to a statement issued by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The court, after holding a session at its headquarters in Riyadh, stated that a number of people who sighted the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah on Tuesday evening made their testimonies in their respective regional courts. Accordingly, Wednesday, Aug. 23, will be the first day of the month of Dhul Hijja, after completing 30 days of Dhul Qada on Tuesday.

The Supreme court wished all pilgrims a successful and comfortable Haj, and greeted Muslims all over the world that Almighty Allah may accept their deeds.

[Source: Saudi Gazette]

