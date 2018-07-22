Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

8 Thul Qa’da 1439 AH • 22 July 2018

You are at:»»»Blair advising Saudi under £9m deal between country and his institute: Report
Former British prime minister Tony Blair looks on during a reception at the Guildhall in London, following a service of commemoration to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq, on October 9, 2009.The Archbishop of Canterbury criticised policymakers Friday for failing to properly consider the human cost of the Iraq war, at a ceremony attended notably by former British premier Tony Blair. In a service to mark the loss of 179 British troops in the conflict, Rowan Williams reminded his audience at London's St Paul's Cathedral of the divisions caused by the military campaign to depose Saddam Hussein. AFP PHOTO/Chris Jackson/WPA POOL / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Jackson

Blair advising Saudi under £9m deal between country and his institute: Report

0
By on International, News

Tony Blair is advising the Saudi government under a £9m ($11.8m) deal with his “institute for global change”, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The former UK prime minister’s group reached an agreement earlier this year to help support Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s modernisation programme, under a “not for profit” arrangement, the Telegraph reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is an ambitious programme of reforms intended to open up and diversify the kingdom’s oil-centric economy by selling public assets, including a stake in world’s biggest oil producer Aramco, and reinvesting the funds.

The deal is the first major agreement to have emerged involving the Tony Blair Institute (TBI), which Blair established in 2016 after winding down his commercial operations, the Telegraph said.

The newspaper said that the institute received a $10m payment in January for the work, which is being carried out by its staff based in the Middle East.

The payment was made from Media Investment (MIL), a Guernsey-registered firm that is a subsidiary of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group, according to the Telegraph.

Sources told the newspaper that the total provided to the institute so far exceeded $12m. The funding is not mentioned on the institute’s website, in spite of a subsequent post praising Saudi Arabia and its crown prince.

Blair’s office said the institute was “under no duty to disclose donors or donations”, and declined to say what discussions Blair had held with members of the Saudi royal family or government about the funding.

The newspaper said that the institute received a $10m payment in January for the work, which is being carried out by its staff based in the Middle East.

The payment was made from Media Investment (MIL), a Guernsey-registered firm that is a subsidiary of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group, according to the Telegraph.

Sources told the newspaper that the total provided to the institute so far exceeded $12m. The funding is not mentioned on the institute’s website, in spite of a subsequent post praising Saudi Arabia and its crown prince.

Blair’s office said the institute was “under no duty to disclose donors or donations”, and declined to say what discussions Blair had held with members of the Saudi royal family or government about the funding.

[source: Middle East Eye]

Share this article

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.