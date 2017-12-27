Cape Town fire causes significant damage

A fire in Cape Town has caused significant damage for the second time in two days.

Firefighters say a fire destroyed a car and four containers in Mfuleni Wednesday morning before they managed to extinguish it.

This comes after a fire swept through the 7de Laan informal settlement in Valhalla Park on Tuesday, destroying the homes of hundreds of people.

Fire and rescue spokesperson, Theo Layne, says in the latest blaze it’s unclear who the burnt-out vehicle and property belonged to.

Layne says no one was injured in the fire.

“The city’s fire and rescue services responded to Old Faure road in the Mfuleni area where we had one motor vehicle, four containers and a number of wooden pallets that were burning. No injuries were reported and no people were displaced. Fire fighting crews are now carrying out mopping up operations.”

