Cape Town International Airport must be renamed after Chris Hani: SACP

The South African Communist Party (SACP) wants Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after its late struggle icon Chris Hani.

The Department of Transport and the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) have been hosting public meetings this week over changing the airport’s name.

Earlier this week, tempers flared between members of the EFF, who strongly wanted the airport named after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, and members of the group Gatvol Capetonians, who said she had never been part of the province.

The SACP’s Western Cape spokesperson, Zuko Mndayi, condemned the “criminal behaviour and intimidation” by those present at the meetings this week.

“The SACP calls for [the]recognition of Hani, one of the unquestionable giants of our liberation struggle, who served our people wholeheartedly,” Mndayi said.

“Hani was murdered in cold blood while he was resolutely pushing for the achievement of our democracy and complete social emancipation.”

Mndayi said the SACP further condemned attempts to suppress Hani’s name.

“This suppression has unfortunately been given practical expression in media coverage. For the record, the SACP has made its submission at the hearings.”

“The SACP’s proposal must not be prejudiced. The party respects the rule of law and human rights, and would not stoop so low in order to attract attention to its submission.”

[source: News24]

Share this article











Comments

comments