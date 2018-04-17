Cape Town water consumption increases

The City of Cape Town says it’s concerned that water consumption over the past week has spiked by 5%.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says dam levels have also declined by 0.5% due to high temperatures and evaporation.

The average water levels of reservoirs supplying the Metropole stand at 21%.

Neilson says the collective consumption has increased from 512-million litres per day to 542-million litres.

He says it’s crucial to lower the daily usage to 450-million litres to keep within the Water Department’s allocation to the city.

Neilson says if this is not attained, it will not be sufficient to see the metro through until December.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments