Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

30 Rajab 1439 AH • 17 April 2018

You are at:»»»Cape Town water consumption increases
Image source: Cape Town Daily Photo

Cape Town water consumption increases

0
By on Local, News

The City of Cape Town says it’s concerned that water consumption over the past week has spiked by 5%.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says dam levels have also declined by 0.5% due to high temperatures and evaporation.

The average water levels of reservoirs supplying the Metropole stand at 21%.

Neilson says the collective consumption has increased from 512-million litres per day to 542-million litres.

He says it’s crucial to lower the daily usage to 450-million litres to keep within the Water Department’s allocation to the city.

Neilson says if this is not attained, it will not be sufficient to see the metro through until December.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.