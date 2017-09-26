Capetonians mark 10th Muharram with salah for rain

While the City of Cape Town continues to urge residents to conserve water, VOC in collaboration with the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is scheduled to host another Salatul-Istisqaa – the Islamic prayer for rain – symbolically coinciding with Sunday, the 10th of Muharram.

This comes as the City this week announced the installation of 51 000 water management devices in the homes of excessive users, installing approximately two-thousand per week. The Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water, Waste Services and Energy, Xanthea Limberg, says excessive users would not be able to object to the installations. Limberg further notes that property owners will be liable for the cost of the installation at R4 700.

“We need the whole of society to stand with us and to help us to get through this drought, but also to start laying the building blocks for a more resilient city over our longer-term future,” Limberg said.

Spokesperson Zara Nicholson says the water management devices will be set at 350-litres per day.

Salatul Istisqaa will take place at Chukker Road Sports field on October 1, 2017, at 07h00.

The MJC’s Shaykh Ebrahim Gabriels says the choice to host the event on the 10th of Muharram is in keeping with the fact that the Almighty assisted numerous ambiyah on this day [may peace be upon them].

“It is the ideal day – it is the day that Allah helped Nabi Yunus and so many other prophets [may peace be upon them],” the shaykh stated.

Shaykh Gabriels further encouraged residents of the Cape to join the proceedings and in the lead up to the day, increase prayers, continuously seeking forgiveness.

“Leading up to the Salatul Istaisqaa, we are asking everyone to increase their istighfaar.”

The metro’s dam levels currently stand at 37.5 per cent, with usable water at 27.5 per cent.

