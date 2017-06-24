Capetonians reflect on their Ramadan experience

By Ra-ees Moerat

While some enjoyed the spiritual enlightenment of Ramadan, others noted the lack of respect by the youth, specifically during the holy month. VOCs news reporters, Ra-ees Moerat and Thaakira Desai took to the streets to speak to Capetonians about their experience of Ramadan 2017.

Lamees Jattiem who was waiting for a bus on Victoria Road in Salt River, took a great leap of faith, as she used the month of Ramadan as a doorway to embrace the niqaab. She says it is a practice she’ll continue to convey, even after the holy month.

“This year, I decided to go into niqaab during the month of Ramadan. It helped with my spiritual growth. I have to say, this Ramadan has been very different and a lot better for me, Alhamdulilah.,” she says.

Meanwhile, an anonymous non-Muslim articulates the social ills she experienced in District Six, during the month of Ramadan. She also praises the Muslim community for always being a support system to her.

“Muslims use to go with us to church and we use to attend their mosques. This is the first time that I have experienced such disrespect from Muslims during Ramadan. The eating, drinking and swearing in public was distasteful. Though, I still want to thank the Muslim community for always being there for me,” she says.

Mohammed Shaakir hendricks, a Muslim youngster says that he is faced with some medical conditions and therefore, Ramadan was somewhat challenging for him this year. He also states that the crime rate in his area has lowered as a result of Ramadan.

“In our community we have a lot of well-respected elderly people. The crime rate went down during Ramadan, but I’m afraid after Ramadan, people will go back to their distasteful habits,” he says.

Moreover, Saadiqah prioritised her spirituality over and above her Ramadan and Eid Shopping.

“At the beginning of Ramadan people go shopping so that they can focus on spiritual enlightenment during the month,” she says.

And finally, Shairibi Janjirker shared a heartfelt story with us of how the almighty Allah has carried her and her family through a trying time during Ramadan.

“I want thank Allah for the mercy that he has bestowed upon my daughter and her baby during this month of Ramadan. After my daughter had complications with her pregnancy and giving birth, by the grace of Allah, she and the baby made it through. Alhamdulilah, they are both recovering now,” she says.

While many spoke about the spiritual aspect of Ramadan, others reflected on the social ills that continues to persist during this month. In Sha Allah, next year will be an even better experience for all.

