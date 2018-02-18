Cele gives reasons for Zuma’s recall

African National Congress NEC member Bheki Cele says one of the reasons for the recall of former President Jacob Zuma was the Constitutional Court judgment on Nkandla where the court found that “the President failed to uphold the Constitution”.

The ConCourt judgment on Nkandla was handed down in March 2016, but Cele didn’t deal with the almost two-year delay before the party recalled Zuma.

Cele was briefing ANC members on the decision to recall Zuma at Stutterheim in the Amathole region of the Eastern Cape.

“There is reason that has been given to speaking note that at one time the ConCourt came with the decision that says the constitution was undermined or violated by the president of the country by that time you remember when you take a vow on this matter, may that one reason that’s one reason that one has seen around.”

