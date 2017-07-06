Charity concert for Cape Town’s needy

By Zaakiyah Gabier

A Cape Flats singer and call centre worker has decided to give up the self-indulgence of her 30th birthday party, and instead host a charity concert for the needy. Tasneem Williams, from Mountview near Hanover Park will celebrate her birthday on the 27th July and instead of having a huge birthday bash for herself, she feels doing something for others would mean more to her. This compassionate young woman then decided to put on a show with local artists Wahieb Davids, Ismail Milo Moses and others.

Williams was inspired to do the concert last year when she was part of a Western Cape Government programme during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children. The project entailed singing in Kalksteenfontein and it was here that she was exposed to the tough reality of life on the Cape Flats.

They were singing at a park in Kalksteenfontein when she noticed kids playing outside without shoes. That was when she decided that she wanted to give back and her birthday would be the perfect opportunity.

Speaking to VOC this week, Williams said no entry fee was needed, but a bag of good clothing, tinned foods, or even R50 donation would get people in at the door at the Bag it for Love concert. All donations will be handed out to the homeless people and the underprivileged.

The event will be taking place on the 18th July 2017 at the Cape Town City Hall opposite the Grand Parade at 8:00pm. The event corresponds with the birthday of Nelson Mandela.

Donations can also be dropped off at different points around Cape Town. The first bag needs to weigh between 5kg to 10kg and you will receive 2 tickets. A person will be given one ticket for every extra bag they donate.

Do your bit for 46664 by joining the Bag it For Love Benefit Concert with the SA Society of hope. VOC

