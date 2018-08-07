Chris Hani’s killer to approach court for parole

Former South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani‘s killer Janusz Walus is expected to approach the high court in Pretoria for another attempt to get parole on Tuesday.

Walus’ previous court application to be released on parole failed.

He and his accomplice and former Conservative Party leader Clive Derby-Lewis were sentenced to death, but their sentence was later converted to life imprisonment.

Walus’ lawyer Julian Knight says his client, who has been incarcerated since the 1993 assassination, now qualifies for parole.

