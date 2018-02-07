City implements new tariffs to encourage 50L usage

The City of Cape Town has warned residents of increased water tariffs. Executive Deputy Mayor, Alderman Ian Neilson says the increased tariffs are “absolutely necessary” in order to ensure that the household demand is reduced. This as Level 6 drought measures is enforced.

Neilson says the City does not profit from the sale of water and asserts that the revenue from tariff increases is directed to water and sanitation services.

“We will still cover the cost of basic water for our indigent residents, but for the rest of our water users these tariff increases are unavoidable. The highest users will face the greatest increases.

“The City thanks our residents for their major efforts over the past year to reduce their water consumption. Unfortunately, we still have to reduce consumption further to ensure that we do not run out of water…The tariffs are linked to usage. The more you use, the more you pay.”

With Day Zero expected to change once again, this time to 11 May 2018, Neilson says the decrease in the demand for water usage is due to a decline in agricultural usage, with a minimal decline in urban usage.

The City hopes the tariff increases will act as a deterrent against water wastage.

“All Capetonians must therefore endeavour to use no more than 50 litres per person per day to help stretch our dwindling supplies through summer.”

The cost of water for the total monthly bill (Level 6 tariffs, including VAT) for a non-indigent person would be:

6 kl R 179.58

10.5 kl R 415.56

20 kl R 1 555.56

35 kl R 6 685.56

50 kl R 20 365.56

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments