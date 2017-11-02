Coalition 8 call for Zuma arrest

Eight members of advocacy group #UniteBehindCoalition, including activist Zachie Achmat, have called on all South Africans to join the campaign to have President Jacob Zuma arrested.

The eight were arrested for trespassing on Wednesday as they were approached the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority in Cape Town. They are demanding that a warrant of arrest be issued for Zuma.

The President will be in the National Assembly to answer oral questions on Thursday afternoon. Achmat’s also referred to the deadline at the end of the month that NPA chief Shaun Abrahams gave Zuma to provide reasons why he should not be prosecuted over the so-called spy tapes saga.

He says, “The President is going to get up in Parliament today and he is probably going to lie again and we’re calling on every person in South Africa, on the 30th of November, if you’re serious, let’s put our fear aside and let’s go to our police stations and talk to the National Prosecuting Authority and say arrest Zuma or arrest us.”

“This is no longer something that we can allow to continue in our country,” adds Achmat.

