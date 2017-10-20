CPF lauds arrest of major drug dealer in Parkwood Estate

The Grassy Park Community Police Forum (CPF) has commended the Grassy Park SAPS for arresting a major drug dealer in Parkwood Estate. Western Cape police said partnership policing between SAPS and the community yielded success on Wednesday night when a firearm, ammunition and drugs were seized in Grassy Park during an operation conducted in the area subsequent to information exchanged about drugs being transported in a bakkie to a residence in Parkwood.

The vehicle was spotted by members and pulled over in Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood and upon searching the vehicle a firearm, ammunition and two magazines and drugs estimated at R80 000 were seized inside the vehicle. Undisclosed amount of money was also confiscated.

A 45-year-old man is expected to make a court appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to face charges of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition as well as possession of drugs once he has been charged.

“A male aged 45 was arrested and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on charges of possession of an illegal firearm, illegal ammunition and possession of drugs,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Angeline Grill.

Grassy Park SAPS management praised the community for the role they played in their efforts to rid the community of illegal gang and drug activity.

“We believe that this arrest will make a huge dent in the drug trade in a very traumatised community who daily experienced the horrible impact of drugs and gangsterism. A sizeable amount of drugs were found in possession of the dealer as he was about to deliver it. This arrest came about as police acted on information from the community,” said CPF chairperson Fuad Titus.

The CPF has continually been calling for the arrest of the big dealers and hopes this is the start of more action against peddlers who cause havoc in the community. The CPF has promised to oppose bail on behalf of the community.

“The message is clear to gangsters and drug dealers that there is no place to hide. There are honest police people at SAPS Grassy Park who will not be bought and who wants to help the community,” added Titus.

“The CPF wishes to encourage our community to pass on information they have about drug dealing to the CPF who will ensure that it is not compromised.” VOC

Comments

comments