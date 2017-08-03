Voice of the Cape

9 Dhul Qa’dah 1438 AH • 2 August 2017

DA retains ward 4 in Cape Town

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has retained Ward 4 in Wednesday’s by-election in Cape Town.

The ward includes areas such as Milnerton and Joe Slovo.

The vacancy was created after the DA fired its councillor for incompetence.

Seven parties, including the DA, African National Congress, Economic Freedom Front and the African Christian Democratic Party fielded candidates.

The DA’s candidate, Mlulami Wandisile Ngeyi, won the ward by securing just over 61% of the votes.

The ANC’s Luthando Lekevana secured second place and Siyabulela Mani of the EFF was in third place.

The poll percentage was 23.7.

[Source: SABC]

