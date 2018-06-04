De Lille, DA back in court

The High Court in Cape Town will on Monday hear arguments in the protracted fight between Mayor Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

A full bench will listen to all outstanding De Lille matters.

She wants the DA’s John Steenhuisen report which fingered her for corruption to be set aside.

De Lille is also challenging the constitutionality of a DA’s recall clause that the party used for cessation of her party membership.

The High Court ruled last month, that De Lille would remain in her position as mayor until a full bench sitting.

She was sacked by the DA for indicating in a radio interview that she would resign.

The DA says this is in breach of its constitution. Last week, De Lille was stripped of all her executive powers through a vote at a full council meeting.

The court ruling is set to decide whether De Lille can permanently return to her position.

[Source: SABC]

