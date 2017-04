A group of ANC supporters have gathered at the party’s headquarters in central Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Umkhonto We Sizwe veterans and ANC Youth League members vowed to defend Luthuli House, amid a number of protesters against President Jacob Zuma.

A number of buses filled with supporters and a massive truck branded in ANC colours arrived in the CBD and were parked in front of the Library Gardens.

Police are closely monitoring the situation.

[Source: ENCA]

