Dlamini lambasts female presidential hopefuls

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has lambasted ANC presidential hopefuls Baleka Mbete and Lindiwe Sisulu for vying for the ANC presidential post.

Dlamini says former African Union Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the only woman candidate chosen by the League.

She told a gathering at the Germiston Stadium on Gauteng’s East Rand on Sunday that all members must respect the ANCWL decision in support of Dlamini-Zuma.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister and Presidential hopeful, Lindiwe Sisulu, says she is not worried about the ANC Women’s League not endorsing her presidential campaign.

Sisulu says she’s not basing her campaign on her gender, but on issues of morality.

[Source: SABC]

