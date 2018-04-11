Fasiegh Petersen

VOC Top 10 | Tues | 19:00 – 20:00, MJC Speaks |Tues | 20:00 – 21:00 & Co-host of GCIS | Thurs | 19:00 – 20:00

Q. What brought you to the Voice Of the Cape?

The program Tafakkur.

Q. What do you love most about radio?

The intimacy that exists between the host and the listener.

Q. In five words, how would you sum up your show?

Variety, spiritual, open, interactive and laid back.

Q. What is the one thing that you are excited about that’s coming up in 2018?

Upcoming cinematic releases.

Q. What drives you?

A sense of purpose.

Q. Are you a morning or a night person?

Any time of the day.

Q. Any pet peeves?

Bad grammar.

Q. Embarrassing moments on air?

Play out pc freezing during a show.

Q. Where is the worst place you could get stuck?

A lift at the gym.

Q. If you could talk to the President, what would you talk about?

Social development issues.

Q. If you could be in a movie, what character would you play?

Action hero :).

