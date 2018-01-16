First list of accredited Hujaaj for 2018/1439

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has released the first list of accredited Hujaaj for Hajj 2018/1439. The final acceptance date of accreditation or transfer is scheduled for 18h00 February 5, 2018.



In a statement, SAHUC said Hujaaj face a penalty of 30 points if accreditation is not accepted or deferred.

“If accreditation is not accepted or deferred, it will result in a cancellation by SAHUC with a penalty of 30 points. No Exceptions will be entertained.”



Click below to access the first accreditation list:

First Accreditation List Hajj 1439

Hajj Procedure:

Payment for acceptance of accreditation for Hajj 1439H is R1,500.00. Any applicant who paid a fee last year and did not request a refund will pay an additional top up of R130.00. Proof of payment for their accreditation last year must also be provided. Payment must be completed by the 05th of February at 18h: 00.

A Hajj Operator selection will only be logged on the SAHUC system from the 06th of February. Final choice of a Hajj Operator selection shall be the 28th February 2018 by 18h: 00. NO EXTENSIONS WILL BE GIVEN . Any Hajji not linked to an Accredited Hajj Operator by that date will have their accreditation revoked and a penalty of 30 points will be deducted from their score.

All accredited hujjaaj will be notified via SMS of their accreditation for Hajj 1439H. DO NOT RESPOND TO THE SMS , log onto the system and accept accreditation and Hajj operators on the SAHUC system at www.sahuchajjregistry.org.za

All queries will be centralised through info@sahuc.org.za

