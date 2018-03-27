Frequent cash in transit heists a major worry for Parliament

Parliament says it’s very concerned by the frequent cash-in transit robberies that have been happening recently in different provinces across the country.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police in the National Assembly Francois Beukman says they have raised the matter with the National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole in their previous meeting.

He says: “It is a matter of huge concern especially if the is a large crime syndicate in several provinces targeting cash transit vehicles.’

“We are of the view that crime intelligence detectives should be increased and specialised crime units should be tasked to deal with these crimes.”

He says the detection of crime syndicates should be a major focus for the police.

The most recent heist took place on Saturday along the R40 between Acornhoek and Hoedspruit, outside Phalaborwa in Limpopo on Saturday.

It is alleged that the suspects were shooting at the security van until the driver lost control. They then blew up the vehicle with explosives and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police have launched a manhunt for the group.

[Source: SABC]

