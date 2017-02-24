[Gallery] Journeying through the Syria border

It’s been an emotionally draining week for VOC’s Yaseen Kippie who has gained a first hand account of the disastrous impact of the war in Syria. Yaseen spent the past week at the Syrian border with Turkey, visiting various refugee camps with the leadership of the Muslim Judicial Council and the Al Quds Foundation. The tour is being coordinated by the IHH humanitarian agency in Turkey. Yaseen has interviewed many Syrians and is sharing his life-changing experience on air daily.
SA delegation entering IHH Humanitarian Foundation headquarters in Istanbul on Monday.
The purple part is the area of a majority Syria controlled by ISIS. Many Syrians fear ISIS more than the Syrian army.
Thousands of Syrian refugees live on this Mountain in Urfa, which itself has over 600 000 refugees. This is one of the only houses built, the rest live in caves herding animals.
Speaking to a Syrian refugee and a chef for the Kilis sector of IHH.
Yunus Alli, Ml Abdul Khaliq Allie and Sh Irfaan Abrahams with a a blind boy named Ali, who lost all his family when their homes was bombed.
Members of the Al-Quds Foundation SA, Hj Yunus Allie and Sister Khursheed Allie putting a smile on the faces of these little ones. Alhamdulillah
Al Quds Foundation SA delegation visiting a soup kitchen on the Turkish/ Syrian border, feeding Syrian refugees.
Members of the SA delegation at the IHH warehouse
Yaseen Kippie with IHH president, Mr Gulen
