[Gallery] Journeying through the Syria border

It’s been an emotionally draining week for VOC’s Yaseen Kippie who has gained a first hand account of the disastrous impact of the war in Syria. Yaseen spent the past week at the Syrian border with Turkey, visiting various refugee camps with the leadership of the Muslim Judicial Council and the Al Quds Foundation. The tour is being coordinated by the IHH humanitarian agency in Turkey. Yaseen has interviewed many Syrians and is sharing his life-changing experience on air daily.

