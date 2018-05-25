Get ready for the Great VOC Dial-A-Thon

After launching the My Future VOC Studio Campaign two months ago, VOC now steps into the second phase of its fund-raising initiative – the Great VOC Dial-A-Thon. The project, launched on Thursday night, is a pledgeline dedicated to raising funds for the building costs of the stations new studio. The construction is set to cost 2.9 million rands.

“Over the years, VOC has grown in leaps and bounds and has become a house hold name in our Cape communities. The years are advancing and so is radio technology. Currently VOC Radio runs off analogue technology which is being phased out by broadcasting powers, so soon we will need to utilize digital technology which we will need to purchase. The Great VOC DIAL-A-THON is our idea to rope in our community to help us build a highly digitized studio you can be proud of,” said VOC station management.

The Great VOC DIAL-A-THON will be used for the month of Ramadan as a means of garnering much needed funds to cover costs of building a new digitized studio. Two lines will be dedicated during office hours to take calls pledging towards the drive. Listeners are welcome to whatsapp and SMS pledges using the hastag #VOCPledge as well. The culmination will result in the ON AIR DIAL-A-THON on Friday 1 June after Taraweeh, which will be supported by VOC presenters, members of the ulema, community activists and learners.

The opportunity is two-fold – it provides VOC with much needed funds to accomplish a necessary studio upgrade and will provide listeners with a link to VOC other than just being a listener.

“You will be part of history in the making. This is really about making our listeners part of this journey and allowing them to invest in the station. Community radio is about giving a community a sense of ownership and belonging and that’s what we aim to do,” said station management.

“Listeners can share and engage with the campaign throughout the month. No contribution is too little or too much. Every penny is appreciated. We want listeners to challenge friends, families, businesses and schools to pledge towards the future of VOC.”

Every successful pledge the station receives could stand in line to win A 7 NIGHT vacation valued at R25 000.

The pledge line numbers are 021 442 3527 and 021 442 3528. VOC

