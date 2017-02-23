Government ‘has a grip’ on fiscal numbers: Gordhan

The South African government has a good handle on the countries fiscal numbers says Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan.

This comes after the Minister delivered his 2017 Budget Speech on Wednesday.

Speaking on Morning Live, Minister Gordhan says deficit is under control but the revenue could be better as the country lost R30 billion since February 2016.

“On the expenditure side we had to make tough decisions as the government to live below the expenditure ceiling as we call it. On the revenue side we had to raise R20 billion so we can with South Africans.”

He adds: “As a country we should forget about black or white but if you are middle class and you live in a democracy where we have a progressive tax system we all need to pay tax.”

[Source: SABC]

