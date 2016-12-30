Illegal liquor confiscated in Mitchell’s Plain

Police in Cape Town have confiscated illegal liquor at a house in Mitchell’s Plain. More than 63 litres of mainly beer were taken by Designated Firearm and Liquor Control Officers at a house in Siberian Way.

A 61-year-old woman was arrested. She faces a charge of dealing in liquor without a valid licence.

Police members also searched a 30-year-old woman who was pushing a trolley with beer in Mitchell’s Plain. The liquor was confiscated and she also faces a charge of dealing in liquor without a valid licence.

Meanwhile, Western Cape police also arrested two suspects for being in possession of stolen copper cables.

Police say a member of the stock-theft unit, assisted by Public Order Policing Unit members followed-up on information and busted the duo while they were driving on the N2 towards the City.

Their truck and the copper cables, valued at approximately half a million rand, were confiscated.

The suspects, aged 35 and 36 respectively, are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon for being in possession of property that is suspected to be stolen.

[Source: SABC News]

