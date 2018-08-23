Israel draft law to imprison any holders of Palestinian flag

The representative of the Likud Party, Anat Barko, has suggested a bill to punish anyone who lifts the Palestinian flag inside Israel after it was flown during a demonstration against the Nation-State law in the centre of Tel Aviv.

Barko stated that the bill, which will be introduced to the Knesset during the upcoming winter session starting October, will sentence those who raise the Palestinian flag or the flag of “enemies” inside Israel to one year of imprisonment.

Read: Israel court rejects petition to reveal identity of lawyers fighting BDS

The Likud MK confirmed that the bill enjoys broad party support. She also pointed out that the government promised to pass the draft law in the Knesset after winning the help of the coalition parties.

Barko highlighted that the bill above would emphasise the principle of reciprocity. Therefore, anyone who would raise the flag of a country which is already banning the flag of Israel will be punished too.

[Source: MEM]

Share this article











Comments

comments