Local scholar Sh. Muneer Abduroaf graduates with PhD

Mubarak (congratulations) to Shaykh Muneer Abduroaf who has graduated as a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in the Faculty of Law at the University of the Western Cape on Monday.

Shaykh Abduroaf has written a doctors thesis on the impact of South African law on the application of the Islamic law of succession. The first aim of his thesis was to investigate a possible way in which the Islamic law of succession can be applied in South Africa.

The second aim was to investigate whether the Islamic law of intestate succession would pass constitutional muster, due to its unequal distribution of shares.

Shaykh Abduroaf has addressed these aims and given recommendations as to the way forward. The comparative analytical between the Islamic and South African laws of succession was commended by all the examiners. One of the examiners stated that the research contributes significantly to a solution to South African Muslims in practicing their personal laws of succession.

Abduroaf is an executive member of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), attorney and a lecturer in the Faculty of Law at the University of the Western Cape. He is the officiating Imaam of Masjidur-Raoof in Highlands Estate, Cape Town, since 2005.

He is the son of Sheikh Abduroaf and Hajah Rukayah Abduroaf. He is the direct descendant of one of the founding fathers of Islam in South Africa (Tuan Guru).

[Source: MJC]

