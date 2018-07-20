Man arrested in Hermanus after being found with police shotgun

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of a South African Police Service shotgun and ammunition in Zwelihle, Hermanus, on Thursday evening.

Western Cape police spokesperson André Traut said the situation in Hermanus had reached a “volatile point” on Thursday evening after an officer was attacked and severely assaulted by protesters.

He said the officer was robbed of his 9mm firearm and shotgun during the attack.

Traut could not confirm reports that the officer was hit in the face with an axe.

The officer was admitted to hospital.

Traut said an operation to “quell the violence” had been conducted on Thursday, and this had led to the arrest of the man.

Four other suspects were arrested during the operation and Traut said they would appear in court once they had been charged with public violence.

Chairperson of the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Police, Francois Beukman, condemned the attack on the officer.

“No stone should be left unturned to find the perpetrators who committed the attack. Any attack on a SAPS member is a direct attack on the constitutional order and should be condemned by all law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Residents in the area have been protesting since last week, following the arrest of local activist Gcobani Ndzongana.

He appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning to face charges of malicious damage to property and incitement.

His bail hearing was set for July 27 and the state has organised a single cell for him in Pollsmoor prison, on request from his lawyer Thulasizwe Twala.

[source: news24 ]

