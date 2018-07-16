Man killed at MP clinic

One man was killed in a shooting incident at the Eastridge Clinic in Mitchells Plain on Monday morning.

Police have confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed by an unknown suspect at at 10h45.

Western Cape Spokesperson for the South African Police Service, colonel Andre Traut, said the suspect fled the scene of the crime.

“The suspect fled the scene and he is yet to be arrested. The motive is unknown.”

Meanwhile, mayco member for safety and security, Adderman JP Smith, said the man was attending the clinic when he was shot.

“The City is shocked and saddened by this brazen attack and we hope that those responsible are brought to book.

Smith confirmed that the clinic has been closed until further notice.

“The clinic is closed until further notice and clients were advised to attend facilities in neighbouring areas, while the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre was contacted to manage all sick children.

“The City debriefed staff immediately after the incident. This will be followed by trauma counselling and support to staff members,” Smith added.

VOC 91.3fm