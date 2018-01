One adult male has sustained fatal burns after a fire broke out in Ward G17 of Groote Schuur Hospital.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service’s Theo Layne says they responded to the blaze at 22h30 on Sunday Evening.

Layne says that one bed and a bedside table was damaged in the blaze.

“No other injuries were reported. The ward was evacuated prior to the arrival of the Fire and Rescue Service.”

The incident has been handed over to the South African Rescue Service for further investigation.

