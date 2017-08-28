McBride’s daughter denies claims she was forced to open assault case

The daughter of IPID head Robert McBride has spoken out against his comments that she was influenced into making assault claims against him, according to reports.

McBride has been accused of assaulting his teenage daughter, which he denied in a statement issued by his spokesperson on Saturday.

He said he had merely “admonished” his “rebellious” child and that the person who opened a case of assault against him was a friend of his estranged ex-partner.

News24 understands that a woman not related to the teenager opened the case.

In an interview with EWN on Monday, McBride’s teenage daughter dismissed reports that the assault claims against her father were part of a smear campaign targeting the IPID head.

“This stems from him hitting me on Sunday, it has nothing to do with his work. I’m not concerned about his reputation or his line of work,” the teenager said.

McBride’s daughter gave EWN a detailed account of the incident, saying her father had punched her repeatedly in the face.

In his statement issued on Saturday however, McBride maintains the alleged assault claims are a “red herring”.

“I am not at all surprised by the latest allegations against me – I have been accused of treason, conspiracy to murder and plotting an Arab-Spring style revolution, all of which have come to nought. Those making the allegations have now gone silent, after failing to substantiate their allegations.”

He explained that he had become concerned about his daughter’s school marks and “somewhat rebellious” behaviour, and had admonished her, but never assaulted her.

“My daughter was seated directly behind me in the car, it would have been impossible for me to drive and ‘assault’ and ‘throttle’ her at the same time,” he said.

“I deny that I assaulted her and that she had any injuries when I left her at home. I have already indicated to the police that I will co-operate fully with the investigation.”

He has in the meantime opened a counter investigation against the woman who opened the case for the alleged abduction of his daughter, and will not say anything more about the issue.

