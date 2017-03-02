Memorial service for Judge Moosa

Anti-apartheid stalwarts, politicians, activists and community members will gather together for a memorial service for the late Judge Essa Moosa this weekend. The memorial will be hosted by the ANC Helen Joseph Ward 60 branch on Sunday, 5 March at Belgravia High School in Athlone at 2pm. The passionate anti-apartheid activist and human rights lawyer died on Sunday, after battling a long-term illness.

Judge Moosa was born on 8 February 1936 in District Six. He qualified as a lawyer and was admitted to practice as such by the High Court of the Supreme Court of South Africa on 1 June 1962.

In April 1998 he was appointed by President Nelson Mandela as a judge of the High Court of the Supreme Court of South Africa and based in Cape Town. He retired officially from active service on 8 February 2011 and continued to hold the position of a judge and could be called upon, from time to time by the judiciary, to render service in his capacity as a judge.

In a tribute message, the African National Congress has described Judge Moosa as “a champion for all those who depended on a just and fair legal system, something that would set him apart all his life”.

The jurist as well known for challenging human right violations such as detention without trial, freedom of association, expression and movement. He also challenged unjust security and emergency laws and regulations.

Judge Moosa represented a number of prominent anti-apartheid non-governmental and community-based formations and anti-apartheid political and community activists who were detained or charged under unjust laws.

VOC will broadcast live from the memorial service at 3pm. VOC

