Metrorail dealing with customer service problems

Metrorail has urged commuters harbouring grievances over customer services to provide to detail their complaints, following criticism of employee disrespect towards customers. The most recent complaint centred on security staff conducting ticket checks for the Metro Plus coaches in front of the doors as opposed to on the train itself, effectively blocking entry and causing several commuters to miss the train. In addition, the complaint also accused employees of using ‘highly disrespectful’ language towards passengers.

Seeking to address customer concerns, Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said Metrorail understood the frustration of commuters, but noted that like any other company, it did have some staff that on their day didn’t deliver up to the standard expected and warranted. There would however be real ramifications for such non-performing staff.

At the same time she urged complainants to provide as much information as possible, including better descriptions of the individual/s in question, the nature of the complaint, the time the incident occurred, and any other relevant information that could aid an investigation.

“We like any company are bound by the labour laws and we’ve got a disciplinary process. If we have to act on that particular email, that means we would have to call in all of the staff that serves that line and ask them to confess and admit their substandard service. No one is going to stand up and say it was me,” she explained.

“The more information we have to be able to act upon, the more we can comply with our own disciplinary policy.”

Complaints also continue to flood in over train delays, which often hamper passengers’ ability to get to work on time. With Metrorail still using infrastructure deemed ‘well past its sell by date’; Scott said it was always likely there would be some form of delay.

“That is the nature of the beast. Anyone who expects modernisation to wave a wand and become a reality overnight, that is not going to happen. We are stuck with operating old and obsolete infrastructure to the best of our ability,” she noted.

Whilst this may take its toll on job security for commuter constantly arriving late to work, Metrorail has made facilities available to assist in this regard. The have released an app via the websitehttp://gometroapp.com, which will send an email to the passengers employer to inform of any train delays. Letters are also available at most train stations which people may ask for to confirm delays. VOC (Mubeen Banderker)

Comments

comments