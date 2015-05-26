Metrorail dealing with customer service problems

Metrorail has urged commuters harbouring grievances over customer services to provide to detail their complaints, following criticism of employee disrespect towards customers. The most recent complaint centred on security staff conducting ticket checks for the Metro Plus coaches in front of the doors as opposed to on the train itself, effectively blocking entry and causing several commuters to miss the train. In addition, the complaint also accused employees of using ‘highly disrespectful’ language towards passengers.
Seeking to address customer concerns, Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said Metrorail understood the frustration of commuters, but noted that like any other company, it did have some staff that on their day didn’t deliver up to the standard expected and warranted. There would however be real ramifications for such non-performing staff.
At the same time she urged complainants to provide as much information as possible, including better descriptions of the individual/s in question, the nature of the complaint, the time the incident occurred, and any other relevant information that could aid an investigation.
“We like any company are bound by the labour laws and we’ve got a disciplinary process. If we have to act on that particular email, that means we would have to call in all of the staff that serves that line and ask them to confess and admit their substandard service. No one is going to stand up and say it was me,” she explained.
“The more information we have to be able to act upon, the more we can comply with our own disciplinary policy.”
Complaints also continue to flood in over train delays, which often hamper passengers’ ability to get to work on time. With Metrorail still using infrastructure deemed ‘well past its sell by date’; Scott said it was always likely there would be some form of delay.
“That is the nature of the beast. Anyone who expects modernisation to wave a wand and become a reality overnight, that is not going to happen. We are stuck with operating old and obsolete infrastructure to the best of our ability,” she noted.
Whilst this may take its toll on job security for commuter constantly arriving late to work, Metrorail has made facilities available to assist in this regard. The have released an app via the websitehttp://gometroapp.com, which will send an email to the passengers employer to inform of any train delays. Letters are also available at most train stations which people may ask for to confirm delays. VOC (Mubeen Banderker)
Good day
Today i felt like a criminal thy way i was treated at Retreat stasion.
I had to pay a R40 fine when i got there as my ticket was to get off at plumstead station…the reason i did not get off there was that i was finished much earlier in OBS and i could get home early and rest as iv got a disability and its not easy getting on and off at the stasions as you dont take us into consideration… I went past plumstead with the intension of paying that extra at retreat stasion…i was open and honest and explaind that iv done it many times in the past and was allowed to do so or else it meant getting off at plumstead going down all the stairs buy a ticket to retreat then go all the way down and up stairs..i really cant do that…thy made me feel terrible.
And to make it worse i had to phn a friend and borrow the money im a single mom iv got no job and iv got a disability.
There are people looking for work like i am you can really have people selling tickets on both sides of stasion and start thinking of us that need to use the trains as its our cheapest option.
Teresa kemp
Can some please tell me why is the 16.35 train to eersteriver cancel almost every day.it is very frustrating because I must take a train to bellville and wait for another train.I dont believe the story of ….train has been cancel for technical reasons.I pay every month for a monthly ticket but the service I receive as a customer is very poor.please prasa do me I favor and take your customers in concederation,and dont just think of the money you making….keep your customers happy please
Hi I would like to have a contact for anyone who’s managing Durban Station area regarding their staff which is very rude and not care abt anyone I wanna talk to them.