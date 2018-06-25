MJC appeals for dua as Ml Ihsaan Hendricks is hospitalized

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has requested dua (prayers) for its former president, maulana Ihsaan Hendricks, who has been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit at a local Cape Town hospital.

With concern for the maulana’s well-being expected to pour in, the current president of the ulama body, shaykh Irafaan Abrahams, explained that visitation rights have been restricted to close family members.

“On doctor’s orders, visitation is restricted to maulana’s immediate family only, for the benefit of his recovery.

“Maulana is indeed loved by this community and, therefore, we humbly request [an]increase in dua for maulana’s full recovery,” shaykh Abrahams said in a statement released on Monday.

The reason for Hendricks’ admission for intensive care has not been relayed to the media at this stage.

Maulana Hendricks was succeeded by shaykh Abrahams in April last year after having served two terms at the helm of the organisation.

