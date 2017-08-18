Muslims urged to make submissions to SABC

The South African Muslim Network (Samnet) is urging the broader Muslim community to make submissions on the editorial policy of the SABC. These submissions will form the basis of making improvements and changes to the news and current affairs policy and content.

Samnet , which has been monitoring the SABC for the past few years, believes the broadcaster has “skewed news coverage” on all SABC platforms. The lobby group says there are few alternative voices on SABC other than the coverage that comes from Reuters, CNN, and SkyNews.

“The Palestinian issue is hardly covered yet the Israeli position is often given. Experts used by SABC are invariably pro Israel or pro-American,” says Samnet chairperson Dr Faisal Suliman.

“There are many biased interviews with little debate allowed. Pro-Palestinian guests coming to South Africa are often not apportioned the same amount of time as pro-Israeli guests and comments that are critical of Israel are omitted during open line broadcasts.”

Suliman also pointed to the state broadcasters unbalanced and insufficient overage on issues affecting Muslims acoss the world.

“There is little or no coverage given to the American atrocities such as drone killings and strikes in Muslim countries. When Muslims are targets and victims little or no coverage is given, however, if a Muslim is involved as the perpetrators, it is given maximum coverage,” he stressed.

“There a few programmes which show Muslims as victims or sufferers e.g. the situation unfolding in Iraq, Kashmir, DRC and Afghanistan, the effects of chemical and biological warfare on the victims of Iraq, Syria, etc.”

With South Africa high rate of violence against women and children, Samnet has raised concerns around the number of movies and programmes containing sex, nudity and violence. It also feel there are too many films and TV shows portraying Muslims as “terrorists, megalomaniacs and the bad guys”, leading to negative stereotyping.

To endorse or view SAMNET’s submission, send an e-mail to: info@samnet.co.za.

Closing Date of Submission: 31st August 2017

E-Mail: editorial@sabc.co.za

Post: Editorial Policies, Private Bag X1, Auckland Park, 2006

For more information:

(011) 714 9111

For copies of the policies:

www.sabc.co.za/editorialpolicy

