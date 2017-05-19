New Khayelitsha masjid marks first Jumuah

It’s been a work in progress, but finally the first Jumuah will be marked at a new masjid in Khayelitsha. The masjid is the project of the Fajrul Islam Centre, an organisation focused on dawah and education. The masjid is located at 120 Ngcwalazi drive in Khayelitsha.

The centre purchased the land two years ago and started the construction six months ago. It’s a complete centre with a masjid, classrooms for teaching reverts and boarding for orphans.

“We are very excited to be hosting our first jumuah and its going to be our first Taraweeh in Ramadan. We invite everyone to attend and share in this special day with us,” said Shaykh Sulaiman Salamaah, director and founder of the Fajrul Islam Centre.

“We hope the masjid will be an icon for Islam in Khayelitsha. We want to put Islam into the hearts of minds of Muslims and non-Muslims in Khayelitsha.”

Fajrul Islam has been active in the community for many years, working from an old house which had been converted into the centre. The growing number of Muslim reverts in the township prompted the organisation to seek another solution.

“Our new centre is located in a good area, and we have had a few meetings with the street committees and other NGO’s to introduce ourselves to the people and to speak about the work we will be doing there,” said Salaamah.

The organisation is involved in feeding schemes, medical programmes and family empowerment projects. There is also another project for Weltevreden in Phillipi, which will see trees being planted as a form of Sadaqul Jariyah.

While the building has been completed, there are vital needs such as single beds, bedding, computers and books for the organisation’s orphans programme.

“We want the community to support us. Every person is welcome to be part of the organisation. We are a public benefit organisation, and who ever donates money will be given a section 18 certificate and their donations will be deducted from their tax payment.”

Radio Islam presenter Maulana Sulaiman Ravat will conduct the first Jumuah khutbah and will be joined by other special guests from Johannesburg and Pretoria. Members of the community have also been invited for lunch. The programme starts at 12.30pm to 2pm and will kick off with Quranic recitation by young children. VOC

