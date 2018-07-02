No bus strike scheduled for WC

The South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union has confirmed that a bus strike in the Western Cape is not scheduled to take place. The union’s announcement follows media reports that a bus strike may be on the cards.

Spokesperson Zanele Sabela said although there was no planned strike action, five companies in the bargaining council had asked to be exempted from implementing the wage increase that was signed in May this year.

Sabela said this means that the companies would not be obliged to pay the newly agreed wage increase of nine per cent in the first year and eight per cent in the following year.

“The process is there and is allowed via the bargaining council. But, we expected that it would be small BEE [Black Economic Empowerment] companies, which are just coming up, applying for this exemption.

“We really have been shocked that its PUTCO, Golden Arrow and Algoa bus companies that have put in exemptions,” Sabela added.

