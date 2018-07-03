One dead, 14 displaced in Manenberg blaze

A woman has died in a blaze in Irvine Street, Manenberg, when four informal dwellings caught fire at 01h00 this morning. The adjacent house sustained minor damage.

City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said 14 others were displaced in the incident.

“Four fire engines, one water Tanker and one rescue vehicle with 24 Firefighters took just under 90 minutes to extinguish the fire.”

Layne said the matter is under investigated.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The incident was handed over to SAPS for further investigation,” Layne added.

