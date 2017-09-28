One person dies in Lwandle helicopter crash

ER24 has confirmed that one person, a lone occupant, has been killed in the helicopter crash at Nomzamo High School in Lwandle, near Strand. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 12h00. The helicopter pilot sustained numerous injuries and died on the scene.

“Paramedics assessed the lone occupant and found that one man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life,” ER24 states.

According to ER24, the helicopter allegedly appeared to have crashed into the nearby power lines. “The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.” VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments