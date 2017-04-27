Opposition parties to hold Freedom Day rally

A number of opposition parties and civil society organisations will mark Freedom Day at a rally to be held in Pretoria on Thursday. The ‘Reclaim our Freedom Rally’ will be held under the banner of the Freedom Movement.

Leaders of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), the Democratic Alliance (DA), Outa, Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and the Religious Council will address the rally.

Late president Nelson Mandela’s personal assistant Zelda Le Grange and political activist Prince Mashele are also expected to address the rally.

Organizers of the rally say this will be a platform where South Africans will take a stand against what they call the reckless and uncaring government of President Jacob Zuma, and take forward the mass action to reclaim the country’s freedom.

This is against a backdrop of growing public discourse over perceptions that Zuma has been captured by the wealthy Gupta family whom has allegedly been receiving preferential treatment in their business dealings with government.

They say while Freedom Day will mark 23 years of democracy in South Africa, the same democracy is under direct threat from a government they say has abandoned the people, undermines the Constitution and sold South Africa to the highest bidder.

Thousands of people are expected to attend.

[Source: SABC News]

Comments

comments