Opposition urged to act together to remove Zuma

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to support its motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The party says there is an opportunity for all parties in Parliament to act together to remove the President.

This follows the announcement by the governing party that it has decided to recall Zuma.

EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu says there is now agreement by all parties that Zuma should step down and they should therefore act together to remove him.

“It doesn’t look like he is willing to resign himself. He thinks he’s the be all and end all of SA…and all of us at parliament will vote to remove him as the president of the republic.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says the announcement has not removed the confusion about what is to happen.

Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says it is clear from ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule’s that there is still no clear-cut decision on the way forward.

He has urged the governing party to use the parliamentary processes to remove the president.

“The time now for the ANC dilly-dallying on this matter must come to an end. The correct solution would be for parliament to bring the motion of no confidence forward and allow the only institution that has constitutional right to remove the president, which is parliament, to do its work and remove Jacob Zuma. We can’t carry on having one party’s internal politics paralysing parliament’s work.”

[Source: SABC]

