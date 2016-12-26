‘Ozzie’, a businessman with a heart of gold

VOC has expressed its condolences to the family of prominent Cape Town businessman Usman Ahmed, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning. Usman died after a long battle with lymphoma.

Better known as “Ozzie”, he was the owner of XL Flywell Travel, a well-known travel company and advertiser on VOC.

VOC listeners had come to know his voice on many of the company’s radio adverts over the years. His other businesses included fashion retailer Aftershock and Paatchi Chocolates, co-owned by his wife and daughter.

Usman will be remembered as one of VOC’s first clients and a donor to many of the stations projects, including the first VOC Moulood Umrah.

“He was a businessman who always put his clients first. He really was a loyal client to the station,” said former VOC marketing manager Sukayna Johaardien.

“But he also assisted so many people in our community.”

Usman was a humanitarian and supported many charities. He also served as the Red Cross Children’s Hospital trust chairperson.

“He had such good character. He was a very private person, but was always cheerful and a people’s person,” said Johaardien.

Close family friend Maulana Hashiem Cassiem said Usman donated the building for Masjid Mubarak in Belhar and contributed towards many feeding schemes in the area. Cassiem said he had playfully nicknamed him ‘Uthmaan ul Ghani’ (Uthman the rich man).

“It’s not about his wealth but what he has done for humanity,” said Maulana Cassiem.

“He always said let’s not miss one poor person in Ramadan. If a student wants to study, let’s make that happen.

“Usman has been an example of someone that no matter how little you have or how much you have, the humility and goodness must remain.

“We ask Allah to grant him a high place in Jannah and bring light in his qabr. Oh Allah, give him the due reward and more for all he has done and taught us in this life. Let us all have a good ending, Ameen.”

Usman Ahmed leaves behind his wife and daughter. VOC

