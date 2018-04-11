‘Parents struggling with drug-addicted children must seek help’

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has called on parents dealing with substance abuse within the home, especially with their children, to seek assistance from social workers. The department was commenting on the case of Tafelsig father, Sedick Abrahams, charged with murder after stabbing his 21 year old son to death at their home in January this year. The son, Clint Abrahams, a drug addict, had apparently threatened his father with a knife and is said to have multiple episodes of violent behaviour towards his parents. Abrahams appeared in court on Wednesday and the case was postponed to 29 May 2018 for further investigation.