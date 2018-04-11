‘Parents struggling with drug-addicted children must seek help’

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has called on parents dealing with substance abuse within the home, especially with their children, to seek assistance from social workers. The department was commenting on the case of Tafelsig father, Sedick Abrahams, charged with murder after stabbing his 21 year old son to death at their home in January this year. The son, Clint Abrahams, a drug addict, had apparently threatened his father with a knife and is said to have multiple episodes of violent behaviour towards his parents. Abrahams appeared in court on Wednesday and the case was postponed to 29 May 2018 for further investigation.
“Parents must know that they are not alone, and must seek help in tackling addiction,” said the department’s Sihle Ngobese.
“The murder trial of Mitchells Plain father, Sedick Abrahams, reveals how such addiction within the family of a child, can end in tragedy.”
According to the department, it spends R104-million, to fund over 36 NGOs working at 51 drug and alcohol treatment sites across the province. Most of these services are out-patient based, and are based in the communities hardest hit by substance abuse.
“DSD continues to deal with cases of addiction, and since 2014 a total of 35 502 clients have accessed our substance abuse services. Tik continues to be the most used drug, followed by cannabis, alcohol and heroin, which together make up 92% of all admissions to our treatment centres,” said Ngobese.
“We must continue to speak out against those in our communities who peddle the drugs, and assist those addicted to them to seek help.”
The public seeking help can approach the department’s social workers at their nearest DSD local office, or contact our Hotline on 0800 220 250. VOC