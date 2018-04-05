Protest against City’s tariff proposals

Civic organisation and residents are planning to take to the streets of Cape Town to protest against the City of Cape Town’s proposal for a 26.9 percent in municipal tariffs, announced in the Mayor’s budget last week. The protest will be headed by Save Cape Town on 13th April. Save Cape Town, was formed by concerned Capetonians, who are unhappy with the current state of governance in the city.

Save Cape Town coordinator of Anne Marie Smith said the protest will start in the open field in Darling Street in Cape Town CBD at 10 am and from there the protesters will peacefully walk to parliament to hand over their memorandum to parliament and the City of Cape Town.

The following tariff increases are being proposed:

Rates 7,2%; Electricity 8,1%; Water 26,9%; Sanitation 26,9%; Refuse 5,7%

The City’s Water and Sanitation Department is also proposing the introduction of a fixed charge for water based on the water meter size as well as seven restriction level tariffs. There are also proposals to move domestic customers to the home user tariff where properties are valued at above R1 million as well as introducing a fixed service charge of R150 per month for these properties.

“It seems like the City of Cape Town wants to remove residents of Cape Town from our homes. We can no longer afford anyone more increases. The increase on water is over 500% and sewage is over 300%. With the proposed budget the increase is going up to over 900% and property rates to increase further,” Smith explained.

The memorandum will be addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille, the Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson, and DA leader Mmusi Maimane. The public is encouraged to attend and as raise their voice against the increases being made by the City. They are being assisted by the Water Crisis Coalition and #ElectricityMustFall groups, she added.

“Capetonians should not give up and not allow the City of Cape Town to exploit us,” she said. VOC

Comments

comments