Qatar joins military exercise in Saudi Arabia

Qatari armed forces participated in the conclusion of the Gulf Shield 1 military exercise in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.
The Qatari army said in a statement issued yesterday that Qatari Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Ghanem Al-Ghanim, participated in the final day of the Gulf Shield 1 exercise on Monday at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, General Fayyadh Al Ruwaili.
According to the statement, the exercise took place in the area of Jubail, east of Saudi Arabia, with the participation of a number of Qatari officers, led by Brigadier General Khamis Al-Dablan.
Training for the command centres, field exercise and regular and non-regular warfare exercises with live ammunition were included in the training as well as a military parade which included forces from the 25 countries that participated in the drill, the statement continued.
On 5 June last year, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed a blockade, alleging that it sponsors terrorism. The government in Doha denies the charges.
