Ramadan moon-sighting tonight

Muslims in South Africa will head to various viewing points across the country to get a glimpse of the moon, which will signify the start of Ramadan. After consultation with ulema in other provinces, the Crescent Observers Society will make the announcement live on VOC after Maghrib.

If sighted, Saturday 27 May will be the first day of fasting. However, if it isn’t sighted, the fasting will automatically begin on Sunday, which could be the first day of Ramadan on the Islamic calendar. The lunar month lasts between 29 and 30 days depending on sighting of the moon.

It is estimated the crescent will be 20 hours and 2 minutes old by Friday evening. In Cape Town, the viewing time will be 59 minutes.

Fasting, held from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It is a time of self-examination and increased religious devotion. Ramadan will continue for 30 days. VOC

