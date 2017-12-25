Ramaphosa determined to build an economy that ‘serves all people’

Deputy President and newly elected ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed government’s determination to build an economy that serves “all our people”.

In his first Christmas message as the party’s leader on Christmas Eve, Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans “to enter the New Year determined to redouble our efforts to build a society in which all are safe, secure and feel valued”.

“We need to work together as social partners to focus on our economy by removing all the obstacles to investment and move South Africa to a higher level of growth. The signs of recovery are there and we must all do all we can to ensure that we turn our economy around,” he said.

Ramaphosa who recently succeeded President Jacob Zuma as ANC president said the National Development Plan needed to be implemented “with energy as well as with great urgency”.

“Our Vision 2030 remains the blueprint for inclusive growth, social cohesion and prosperity for all. Under this Plan we will continue to develop skills that can help our country realise its developmental goals and address labour market issues,” he said.

Ramaphosa said more skilled managers, professionals, technicians, engineers and artisans.

“We therefore encourage those who will be receiving their matric results in the next few days to investigate the possibilities that await them at universities, TVET colleges as well as community colleges,” he said.

During the country’s 23 years of democracy, government, social partners and active citizens have created a South Africa where the provision of social services and amenities has helped to confront the legacy of apartheid, he said.

“New schools, hospitals, clinics, factories, bridges, dams and airports tell the story of a South Africa that has indeed moved forward,” he said.

He said 2017 was a year in which, despite progress in many important areas that government has made, they continued to see the devastating effect of unemployment on individuals, families and communities.

“That is why, as we reflect on the achievements and challenges of the last year, we must reaffirm our determination to build an economy that serves all our people,” he said.

Ramaphosa said it was a special honour for him to join South Africans on the eve of Christmas 2017, “at a time when all of us are devoting our attention to family and friends and celebrating the season of goodwill and peace”.

[SourcE: News24]

Comments

comments