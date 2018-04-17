SAHUC’s WP roadshow kicks-off on May 11

With Hajj 1439/2018 approaching, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has invited accredited prospective hujjaaj to an awareness roadshow in preparation for the auspicious journey. The Cape Town leg of the roadshow is scheduled to kick-off at 18h30 at Belgravia Secondary School on May 11, 2018. The road show is exclusively for prospective hujjaaj who have been accredited and who have chosen their hajj operators.

Chairman of SAHUC in the Western Cape, shaykh Riad Fataar, explained that the programme will include the logistics of Hajj and the relevant procedural processors, including information pertaining to medical requirements.

“[The roadshow will include] what is going to be the process with regards to the visas, biometrics and generally whatever questions people have, because some people have not yet travelled. Then there are some new rules and regulations that have been released, which will also be explained.

“There is no cost involved [in attending the road show]. It is just a matter of SAHUC trying to explain [the logistics]and getting people prepared for what awaits them,” Fataar stated.

For questions relating to the road show, prospective accredited hujjaaj can contact SAHUC at 083 235 8880.

“This is an exciting thing; it is an ibaadah that people have been working for and longing for – they are first time hujjaaj.”

Date: 11 May 2018

Time: 18h30 – 21h00

Venue: Belgravia Secondary School

Address: 22 Veld Road, Belgravia, Cape Town

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments