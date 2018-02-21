Sasco eager to hear Gigaba’s plan on free education

Student body, South African Students Congress (Sasco) says it’s eagerly waiting to hear how the finance minister is going to allocate the funding for higher education on his budget speech on Wednesday afternoon.

Former President, Jacob Zuma announced in December that the government would subsidise higher education for poor and working class students despite an inquiry finding this was not feasible.

Zuma said the subsidies would be phased in over a five year period.

SASCO’s National President, Avela Mjajubana says they want to know if the money to fund free education is available or not.

“We want to know whether the money is available or not because we have been struggling for this a promise cannot be given to us and not be delivered. So we are waiting, we speak of meal allowances, accommodation, transport, book allowances all that money must be availed by the minister.”

“In the presidential announcement of free fee education it made a mention of historical debt that must be cleared and we would want to know whether the minister has catered for that or not,” says Mjajubana.

[Source: SABC]

